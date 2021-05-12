Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

