BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.93.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
