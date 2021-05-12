BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.