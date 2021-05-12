BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
