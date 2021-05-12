BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 125,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,168. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.