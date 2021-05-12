Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,267. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
