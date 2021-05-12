Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,267. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.