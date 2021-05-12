BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:BGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
