BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.