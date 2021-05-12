BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

FRA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

