BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of CII traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 139,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,860. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
