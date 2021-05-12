Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $71.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BKH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

