BitSend Reaches Market Cap of $343,226.03 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $343,226.03 and $195.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.37 or 0.00738443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.45 or 0.02238916 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,923,075 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

