BitDegree (BDG) One Day Volume Tops $3,382.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $3,382.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

