Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 30.8% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $31,280.07 and $1,663.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,290.94 or 1.00416460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00233457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

