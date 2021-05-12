Bitcoin Incognito 1-Day Volume Tops $578.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $155,199.28 and approximately $578.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

