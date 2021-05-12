Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 103.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $112.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 103.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00010972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001108 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001953 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058128 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.