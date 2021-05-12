BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $183.71, but opened at $199.61. BioNTech shares last traded at $194.49, with a volume of 18,401 shares traded.

The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.08. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.01 and a beta of -1.74.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

