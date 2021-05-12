Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.61. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 107,497 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 291,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 289,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

