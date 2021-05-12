bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.95

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.95 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMXMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

