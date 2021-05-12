Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.