Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $105.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

