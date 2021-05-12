Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.