BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BigCommerce stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 3,348,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,651. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

