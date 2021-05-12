Big Data Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.70 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $4.70 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00084773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.10 or 0.01068978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00111855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061837 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,336,664 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

