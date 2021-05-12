BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,416.50

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,416.50 ($31.57) and last traded at GBX 2,410 ($31.49), with a volume of 554715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54).

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050.91 ($26.80).

The firm has a market cap of £118.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,172.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,021.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

