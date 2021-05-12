BHF RG Capital Inc. Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. 166,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

