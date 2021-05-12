BHF RG Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 18,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,779. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.