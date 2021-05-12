B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

