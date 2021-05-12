Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $95.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $109.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

