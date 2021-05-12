Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

