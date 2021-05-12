Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

