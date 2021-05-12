Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 83,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.
BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
