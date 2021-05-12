Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 83,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

