Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Kimball International has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.