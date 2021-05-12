Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.