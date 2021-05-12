Benchmark Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $181.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $177.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.39.

EA stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,785,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

