Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLWYF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

BLWYF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

