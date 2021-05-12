Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $21.28.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.