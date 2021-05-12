Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €178.43 ($209.92).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €150.35 ($176.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of €165.56 and a 200-day moving average of €168.55.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

