Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $64.99. Approximately 2,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,034,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.
The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
