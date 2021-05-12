Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $64.99. Approximately 2,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,034,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

