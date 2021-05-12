Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.61 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 55,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,197. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

