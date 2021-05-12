BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.20

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.20 and traded as high as C$59.72. BCE shares last traded at C$59.49, with a volume of 2,481,304 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$53.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

