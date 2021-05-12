BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

NYSE BCE opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

