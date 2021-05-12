Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.
Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
