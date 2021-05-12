Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

