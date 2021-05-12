Bata Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $149,329.77 and $14.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00678416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

