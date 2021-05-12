Basid Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and $1.56 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00085039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00924898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00109500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.