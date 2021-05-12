Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

SP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SP opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

