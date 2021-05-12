Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Barclays raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 759.40 ($9.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 774.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 687.71.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

