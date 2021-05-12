Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Barclays raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 759.40 ($9.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 774.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 687.71.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

