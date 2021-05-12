Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.