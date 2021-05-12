Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $73.87.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.