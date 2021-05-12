Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $85.17 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

