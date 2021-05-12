Barclays Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

ETR DRI opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.39 and a 200-day moving average of €21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

