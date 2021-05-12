Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Greggs has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.
Greggs Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.